William Blair Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report released on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 113.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 212.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LPL Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 147.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

