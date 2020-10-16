Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.94

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Netflix’s analysis:

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.59.

NFLX opened at $541.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.77. Netflix has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.