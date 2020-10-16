$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce $52.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.64 million and the highest is $55.60 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $202.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $309.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.95 million to $316.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $341.79 million, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $373.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%.

NINE stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.