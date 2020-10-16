Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 618.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $27.72 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.