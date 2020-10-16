$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) to report sales of $3.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 million. IsoRay posted sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year sales of $12.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 million to $14.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.83 million, with estimates ranging from $14.21 million to $19.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IsoRay.

IsoRay (NYSE:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IsoRay had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million.

ISR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.93.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Netflix Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.94
Netflix Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.94
$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. This Quarter
$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. This Quarter
Woolworths Group Ltd Short Interest Update
Woolworths Group Ltd Short Interest Update
$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
Veeva Systems Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Veeva Systems Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report