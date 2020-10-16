$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) to report sales of $3.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 million. IsoRay posted sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year sales of $12.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 million to $14.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.83 million, with estimates ranging from $14.21 million to $19.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IsoRay.

Get IsoRay alerts:

IsoRay (NYSE:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IsoRay had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million.

ISR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.93.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.