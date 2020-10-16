Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.28.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $308.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.09. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $312.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $108,673.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.