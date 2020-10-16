Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 202,332 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

