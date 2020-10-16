Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $31.91 on Friday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $477.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

