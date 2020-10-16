CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $833.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP opened at $867.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $729.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

