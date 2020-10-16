Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.