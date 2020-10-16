Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Netflix Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.94
Netflix Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.94
$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. This Quarter
$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. This Quarter
Woolworths Group Ltd Short Interest Update
Woolworths Group Ltd Short Interest Update
$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
Veeva Systems Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Veeva Systems Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report