AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

