Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AIMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 843,865 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 557,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,990,000 after purchasing an additional 214,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after buying an additional 190,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

