Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $179,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,879. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after buying an additional 324,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,296,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $130.05 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -136.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.37.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.