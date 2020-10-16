Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $179,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,879. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after buying an additional 324,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,296,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $130.05 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -136.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.37.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Netflix Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.94
Netflix Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.94
$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. This Quarter
$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. This Quarter
Woolworths Group Ltd Short Interest Update
Woolworths Group Ltd Short Interest Update
$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
Veeva Systems Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Veeva Systems Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report