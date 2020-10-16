First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $85.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 116.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in First Solar by 972.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.