Eight Capital Increases Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target to C$24.00

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s current price.

TGZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Teranga Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.57.

TSE:TGZ opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -397.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.35.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 1.7809066 EPS for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

