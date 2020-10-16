Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Fuel Gas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.86 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of NFG opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $47.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.