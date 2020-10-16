Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HGV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

HGV opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

