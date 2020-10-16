East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

