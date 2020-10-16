East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eight Capital Increases Teranga Gold Price Target to C$24.00
Eight Capital Increases Teranga Gold Price Target to C$24.00
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Fuel Gas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Fuel Gas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Issued By William Blair
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Issued By William Blair
East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
American Well Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
American Well Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report