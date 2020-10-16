Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

