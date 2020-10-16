Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.56 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,173,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 113.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after buying an additional 323,885 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

