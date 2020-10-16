Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.