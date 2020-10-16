Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) to Hold

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.