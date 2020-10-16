Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of FSM opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 712.71 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 484,055 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

