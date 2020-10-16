Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Shares of ENLC opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 23,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

