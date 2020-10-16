Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CODI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE CODI opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 21,666 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $354,889.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

