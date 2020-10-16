SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of FLOW opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPX Flow by 5.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

