Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.