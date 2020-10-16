AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Get AES alerts:

AES opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in AES by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after acquiring an additional 661,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AES by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AES by 133.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.