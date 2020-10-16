AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.
AES opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in AES by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after acquiring an additional 661,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AES by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AES by 133.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
