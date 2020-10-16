ValuEngine Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Strong Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $718.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $115,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

