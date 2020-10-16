ValuEngine Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Strong Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $718.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.
In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $115,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
