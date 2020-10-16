Gentex (GNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

