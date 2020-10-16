Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APAM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,016,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 153,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.