Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

NYSE AZUL opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Azul by 71.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Azul by 13.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

