Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DYN opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

