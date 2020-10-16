Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John A. Koutsos purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

