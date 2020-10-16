Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

