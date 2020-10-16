Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 2,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Daxor Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

