Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Trading Down 9.7%

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 18,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 8,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Q&K International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

