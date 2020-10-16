Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.35. 272,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 298,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Azul Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Azul Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Enterprise Bancorp Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Enterprise Bancorp Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Fidus Investment Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Fidus Investment Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Daxor Stock Price Down 1.7%
Daxor Stock Price Down 1.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report