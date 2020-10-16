Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.35. 272,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 298,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

