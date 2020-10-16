First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.71. 462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

