Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.07 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.37). Approximately 36,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 62,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

