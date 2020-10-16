Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Down 2%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 124,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 398,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 million and a PE ratio of -31.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

