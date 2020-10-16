Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRDM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

