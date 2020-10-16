iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.80. 46,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 187,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.83% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iMedia Brands stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.44% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

