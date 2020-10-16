Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 594 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.01 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 115,420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.