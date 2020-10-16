Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,186 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.