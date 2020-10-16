Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,186 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smith Micro Software
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smith Micro Software
Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Truist Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Truist Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Globant Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Globant Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Hess Midstream Partners Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Hess Midstream Partners Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report