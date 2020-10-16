Truist Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,620 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 14,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.11 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

