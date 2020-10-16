Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 45,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 19,757 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.64 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

