Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,202,000 after acquiring an additional 169,297 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after acquiring an additional 680,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

