Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NYSE:HESM opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $316.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

