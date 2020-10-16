ValuEngine Downgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Strong Sell

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $447.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $216.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 126.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.